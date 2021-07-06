Dolores Jean Townsend
February 15, 1931 - June 21, 2021
Omak, WA
Dolores Jean Townsend, age 90, went home to be with Jesus, peacefully in her home, on June 21, 2021. She was an angel on earth and is now an angel in Heaven. Dolores was born on February 15, 1931, in Omak, WA, to George and Odessa Graves.
Dolores met her husband, Gordon, of 39 years, while working at Biles and Coleman lumber mill. The two were married on November 23, 1973, in Omak, WA. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and playing Pinochle. She also enjoyed casino hopping with her two loving and special sisters, Dolly and Shirlee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; parents, George and Odessa Graves; sisters: Donna Farley and Dorothy McCulley; and brother, Jim Graves. She is survived by her son, Eldon Sutton of Omak, WA; and daughter, Marla (Kelly) Small of Omak, WA; granddaughter, Savannah Small of Riverside, WA; and grandson, Cody Small of Omak, WA; great-grandchildren: Victoria and Avangeline Hernandez of Riverside, WA, Loghan and Mayson Small of Omak, WA; twin sister, Dolly Estes of Twisp, WA; and sister, Shirlee Radezky of Colbert, WA; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her step-daughters: Rosemary (Dick) Wiyrick, Althea Jacobsen, Connie Roberson, Vickie Gunn, and Sidney Townsend.
Dolores requested that there be no services and asked that family and friends rejoice in her life. Arrangements made by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Omak, WA.