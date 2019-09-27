Don E. Michelsen
Omak, WA
Don E. Michelsen, 82, of Omak, WA, peacefully passed away at home on September 23, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with brain cancer. Don was born in Omak to Kermit Michelsen and Pauline (Wagner) Michelsen on April 2, 1937. He graduated from Omak High School in 1956. After high school, Don enlisted in the Washington State National Guard and worked at the Standard Oil Company/Chevron distribution plant in Omak. Don and Joan were given the opportunity to buy the company, which was re-named North Central Petroleum. He and Joan owned and operated the business, until its sale in 2007.
On June 7, 1959, Don married Joan Hobart in Omak, WA, where they lived and raised their family. He enjoyed working, boating, and water skiing on Omak Lake, many trips to Priest Lake, ID, skiing at The Loop, tending to his yard and ponds, and his dogs.
Don had a very strong work ethic. Work was what defined him. He firmly believed that any job worth doing was worth doing well. Even as recently as July of this year, he mentioned that he had retired too early. He retired at age 70, and truly missed going to work, every day thereafter.
Don was a past president of the Omak Chamber of Commerce, was a member of the Omak Elks Club, a member of Kiwanis for many years, and was an active member as an elder and deacon of the Community Presbyterian Church in Omak.
Don is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Dale of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Sue Price-Scott and son-in-law, Jeff Scott of Yakima, WA; daughter, Camille and son-in-law, Jason Conley of Gig Harbor, WA; grandchildren: Tenaa Wisemore, Stasha Reed, Colton Price, Bryson Michelsen, Paxton Michelsen, Conner Conley, Payton Michelsen, Lexi Conley, and Caden Conley; his brother, Bob Michelsen of Omak, WA; and his sister, Marlene (Michelsen) Ragland of Sun City West, AZ; and brother-in-law, Richard Benjamin of Omak, WA; his dog, Ike; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Brian; and sister, Janice Benjamin.
The family wishes to thank Don's caregivers, especially Devan for her calming ways and compassionate care, Dr. Robert Weston, and the Frontier Hospice team for all the care provided Don during these last few weeks.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, 2547 Elmway Ave., Okanogan, WA. The Graveside Committal Ceremony is scheduled for Friday, October 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at the Omak Memorial Cemetery, 2517 Elmway Ave., Okanogan, WA, and a Memorial Service will be held at Community Presbyterian Church, 9 Birch St. S, Omak, WA, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019. Donations may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Arrangements are assisted by Precht-Harrison-Nearents Chapel, Okanogan, WA.