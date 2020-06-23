Don E. Miller, Jr.
Wenatchee, WA
Don E. Miller, Jr., 77, passed away on June 18, 2020, after a six month battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving and devoted wife, family, and friends. Don was born on May 17, 1943, to Don Jeep and Velma Miller in Wenatchee, WA. He attended Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1962. Always a trusted and competitive athlete, he became a three year letterman in track and football. Don was the oldest of eight children. A great brother to look up to and role model for the family.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966, in South Korea, in the special weapons division on the DMZ. After returning home in 1966, Don worked for ET Pybus. In 1968, he became the general manager, until 1981. Then, he worked at Far West from 1981 to 1982. He founded Miller Fasteners and Industrial Sales in 1982, until he sold in 1995.
Don was an accomplished bowler. He bowled on pro tours, ABC Nationals, and coached youth bowlers for ten years. He was past president of WBA. Don became the youngest to be inducted into the Wenatchee Bowlers Hall of Fame at the age of 35, an honor that still stands. Don excelled in all sports including golf, pool, and rifle shooting.
Don met a special woman, Melissa Pitts, at mom and dad’s 60th anniversary and after their first dance, they became inseparable. Love grew and they were married in November of 2005. Their lives were filled with adventures, traveling all the western states by car, to Australia, and a cruise to Alaska. They also enjoyed building their dream home and spending time at their Lake Chelan getaway.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; two step-children: Sarah Harris and Derek Harris (Cassie) of Wenatchee, WA; brothers: Jerry Miller (Cheryl) of LaQuinta, CA, Bill Miller of Wenatchee, WA, Michael Miller (Marcia) of East Wenatchee, WA; sisters: Melanie Salter, Pam Higgins (Frank), Debbie Gaspar (Dan) of Wenatchee, WA, and Julie Miller of Rancho Mirage, CA; and special brother, Jake Pollman (Susie); and many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Don.
Don to Melissa: "If I had my life to do over again....I would find you sooner, so I could love you longer".
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, with Chaplain Scott Langager officiating and Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bunker, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave., Ste. H #266, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.