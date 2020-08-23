Don E. Scott
April 1940 –August 2020
Wenatchee, WA
My heart is heavy as I write this. It is with great sadness that I share my husband, Don Scott, passed away at the age of 80, on August 8, 2020, from aggressive skin cancer. His wish was to die at home, which he indeed did do, very peacefully and comfortably with son, Doug, grandson, Brandon, and me, Terri, his wife, present, watching one of his favorite TV programs. Most of you who knew him are sure to think it was Gunsmoke, but no, it was truck and tractor pulling.
Don came into this world on April 12, 1940, in Ft. Lupton, CO, from parents, Rynee and Helen Drieth. His parents were farmers, so Don, of course, started his adult life, at 18 years old, as a farmer. He continued farming until he was 25. After several weather-related crop failures, he was done! He sold out, got on a Greyhound bus, and eventually, ended up in Moses Lake, WA. He got a job driving a truck for G & O Trucking, hauling potatoes to Idaho. After a few years, tired of driving, he got a job as a laborer for McAtee & Heath Asphalt Company. He settled down, married, and his son, Doug, was born in 1971. He married again and a daughter, JoDee Jean, was born.
In 1975, I made the trip with friends to ride motorcycles at the Moses Lake, WA, sand dunes. We weren’t there 15 minutes, when Don pulled into the parking area with his 302 V8 powered sand buggy in tow. Wow, oh wow! It was love at first sight. We have been together ever since. We made our home in Moses Lake. In 1977, we moved to Colorado for a couple of years, returning back to Wenatchee, WA. In the '80’s, jobs were scarce, so we relocated to the Tri-Cites, WA. Again, jobs became scarce, so in 1989, back to Wenatchee we came. Don got a job with Selland Construction as a finish blade man operating a Caterpillar road grader. He became well known statewide with his expertise on having nearly perfect grade for roads and construction sites. He retired after 20 years.
Don’s passion were farm tractors and automobiles, but it had to be a Ford! He was so set in his ways, that he frowned when a Chevy or a Dodge was in his driveway. While in Moses Lake, he dragged raced a 1967 Mustang fastback. While in Tri Cities, he built from ground up, a 1971 Ranchero 2-wheel drive truck puller. We traveled through three states competing to get that 300-foot full pull. Back in Wenatchee, he wanted a hot rod, so he built a pro street 1946 Ford coupe, then another pro street 1957 Ford 2-door post powered by a 460 motor. One of his last projects with 4 years of help from my grandson, Brandon Dorn, was a 1954 Ford F100 pickup. This project got the attention of car builders. The 1954 pickup body was placed on a 2000 Ford Lightning pickup frame and motor. It was a lot of hours and work. The pickup never got completed. Don was a member of Wenatchee Valley Cruisers Car Club. Oh, I almost forgot. He got a wild hair one day and rebuilt an old Ford 8N farm tractor with a V8 Ford flathead engine. It was very impressive. His other passion was growing a vegetable garden. Every place we lived, we had a garden, even if it was 5’ by 5’, and I canned all the veggies. Homemade tomato juice is the best ever.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Terri; a step-son, Jason Dorn; grandson, Brandon Dorn; his 99-year-old mother, Helen Drieth-Hardwick; sisters, Mary Ann Rainbow and Rose Marie Olin; brother, George Drieth; and his special cousin, Larry Drieth, all of Colorado; son, S. Doug Larzelier (Susan) of Nehelam, OR, with four grandchildren; daughter, Jodee Jean (Richard) Mulder of Kittitas, WA, with one granddaughter; along with many cousins, nephews and nieces. Don is also survived by his two best friends, Abbey and Tilly (aka Shitter), our Shih Tzu’s. Tilly was Don’s shadow. Don was preceded in death by his father, Rynee Drieth; sister, Ellen Connell; as well as several uncles and aunts.
Don was one of a kind, so outspoken, and so old school. He was so talented at welding and manufacturing anything out of metal. Life is sure going to be empty without him. I loved him so.
The family would like to thank the gracious hospice staff: Patty, Barb, Ericka, Rhonda, and Valerie. They made his last days calm, comfortable, and pain free.
Due to the Covid challenges, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life is planned in the near future. An announcement will be published with date and place.