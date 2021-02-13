Donald Albert Hinman
East Wenatchee, WA
Don Hinman went to be with our Lord and Savior due to Alzheimer’s disease, on February 4, 2021. Donald Albert Hinman came into this world on April 11, 1930, in Palisade, Aitkin County, MN. His parents were Fred Oliver Hinman and Daisy Maydole Hinman. Don was third in line of six children: Eileen, Robert, Donald, Norma, Herb, and Beverly.
The family moved from Minnesota to Ephrata, WA. After a short time, they settled in East Wenatchee, WA, in the home where Don resided the rest of his life. Don was a 1948 graduate and bridge-walker of Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College. He entered the U.S. Army, in 1951, serving in Fort Clayton and Panama, in radio communications. After his Army time, Don returned to his beloved Wenatchee Valley and entered the workforce with Alcoa. After working a couple of months, Don came down with polio, that robbed him of much of his leg strength and mobility. But that did not deter Don of living a full and useful life. Don always had a positive outlook, never negative about his trials with polio. After his struggles with polio, Don joined his father in the leather business. What was once Hinman Leathers, became Hinman and Son Leathers. When Don’s father died, in 1969, Don continued working making fine moccasins, vests, and gloves for many years. At one point, he was making up to 5,000 moccasins a year. He retired from his leather business at 70 years old. Don accomplished many amazing things despite his limitations from polio.
In 1968, Don passed his private pilot’s license exam at Pangborn Field. He would fly to fairs in Great Falls, MT, as well as Spokane, WA, and Yakima, WA, displaying items from his leather business. Don was an active member for over 25 years with Eastmont Kiwanis, serving as president in 1999-2000. He actively helped with the Special Olympics and Polio Outreach of Washington.
On June 29, 2000, Don married his one and only, Carol Noakes. They met in 1953, when Carol was receiving physical therapy from polio. Carol was just a kid at that time, but time eventually brought them together. Don was a kind, good, and faithful husband to Carol.
Don was a member of Eastmont Baptist Church, attending Bible studies and functions through the years. We know Don is dancing in heaven, able to walk once again. We are rejoicing and praising God, for preparing him a place to go. However, his loss will be deeply felt by many.
He leaves behind his wife, Carol; sisters: Norma Jeanie Gloyn (Gary) of Richland, WA, and Beverly Lorene Slater (Skip) of Tumwater, WA; step-children: Yvonne Davis of Richland, WA, Darrell Knutson of Pensacola, FL, and Mark Davis of Milwaukie, OR; grandsons: Tyler Davis and Daniel Skene. Preceding him in death were his parents, Fred and Daisy Hinman; brothers: Robert and Herbert Hinman; and sister, Eileen LaBell.
Inurnment will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA at 2:00 p.m.
Donations in Don’s name may be made to NCW Vets Serving Vets, 1250 N. Wenatchee Ave. Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, is in charge of arrangements.