Don Lee Burts, Sr., a lifelong resident of the Wenatchee Valley and lover of the great outdoors and nature, passed away peacefully at his home among the pines, on January 20, 2022. Don was born on April 29, 1953, to La Vonne and Carl Burts. One of six kids, Don spent time helping on the family ranch and bucking hay with his father up Swakane Canyon.
Later, as an adult, he took great pride working for waste management and then later, as an electrician for several companies and the IBEW. With more than 30 years in the electrical field, Don, or “DB” as he was known to his fellow electricians, made many friends and acquaintances. He had a generous heart and wouldn't hesitate to help anyone no matter how big or small the
Sign up for the Daily Headlines
Join thousands of other readers who start their day with our flagship email newsletter. Or see all of our newsletter options here.
task. He was always there with a helping hand. Don loved his family, a good joke, classic rock, photography, hunting, and fishing, with his friends and family.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lavonne and Carl Burts; and his brother, Larry Burts. He is survived by his brothers: Leon Burts and Dean Burts; and sisters: Kay Morgan and Wendy Burts. As a beloved father, he is also survived by his four children: Michael Burts (Holly), Don Burts, Jr., Sarah Hevly (Justin), and Shelley Zielke (Kirk); and ten grandchildren whom he loved immensely.
Please join us to Celebrate his Life the way he would have wanted on March 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., for an informal gathering and lunch at the Beehive Grange, 4593 Squilchuck Rd., Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Toys for Tots.
Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.