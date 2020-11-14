Don Marion Eddy, Sr.
April 4, 1938 - November 11, 2020
Omak, WA
(formerly of Malaga, WA)
Don M. Eddy, Sr. of Omak WA, formerly of Malaga, WA, unexpectedly passed away on November 11, 2020, from a head injury. Don was born on April 4, 1938, in Grants Pass, OR, to Don and Edna Eddy. He joined the U.S. Navy on July 29, 1955, serving on the USS Lexington. He married the love of his life, Shirley May Fisher, on May 11, 1956, and began a family. After his service to his nation, Don and Shirley moved back to Malaga, WA, to raise their family. Don worked for the City of Wenatchee, then went to work for Wenatchee Alcoa Works, where he stayed for 30 years, ending his career as a Potline supervisor. Don also served the Chelan Co. #1 Fire Dept. as a volunteer firefighter and was elected as fire commissioner for several years. After Don's retirement, in 1993, he and Shirley enjoyed many years of traveling the United States in their motorhome, making many new friends. In 2005, they moved their home base to Omak, WA, onto their son's family farm. Don was an avid outdoorsman enjoying, hunting, hiking, and competitive cowboy SAAS shooting. Don always had a kind smile and helpful demeanor to all.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Don L. Eddy and Edna O. Broyles; and sister, Juanita. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; daughters: Sherry Eddy, and Debbie Jordan (Dwight); and son, Don, Jr. (Synthia); as well as three grandchildren: Rebecca Smith (Travis), Cameron Eddy (Kelcie), Kiersten Rowe (Mitchell); and eight great-grandchildren: Hunter Jordan, Aidan Smith, Jasmyne Smith, Aniyiah Eddy, Abel Skinner, Levi Skinner, Aubree Eddy, and Vaughn Rowe; and sisters: Lilly Mitchell and Gail Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org/.