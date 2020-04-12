Donald Allen Snyder
Wenatchee, WA
Donald Allen Snyder, 90, a longtime Wenatchee, WA, resident was welcomed home into the loving arms of Jesus, Saturday morning, April 4, 2020, with his dear wife of 66 years by his side holding his hand. He passed peacefully at Central Washington Hospital. God blessed Don’s family with five more years of time with him after his last bout of cancer and they were very grateful.
Don was born on March 28, 1930, in Wenatchee, the second born of two sons, to Clinton and Elizabeth Snyder. He was raised and graduated high school in Wenatchee, attended Wenatchee Valley College, Abilene Christian College in Texas, Washington State College, and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, IL.
In 1948, Don joined the Navy and serviced aircraft in Alaska during the Korean War. He was honored for his military service at the July 4, 2019, Seattle Mariner game with many family members applauding proudly as he walked out of the tunnel on the red carpet.
Don met his future wife, Dorothy, at the Church of Christ; he and a friend flipped a coin to see who would get to be her date and Don won! Don and Dorothy were married in Wenatchee at Ohme Gardens on August 30, 1953. Don owned an electronics service business, then sold it and went to work for Bob’s Television Repair. He retired after 25 years from the Forestry Sciences Hydrology Laboratory as a micro meteorology instrumentation designer and fabricator. Don loved his Hydrology Laboratory work, because it afforded him the opportunity to be in the mountains doing research and working in nature, spending time in God’s creation. Some of his favorite activities included hunting, fishing, backpacking, wildflower photography, hiking, camping (an evening meal with fresh caught trout roasted over a campfire was a perfect dinner), teaching his grandchildren how to cut wood and build a campfire, boating, and motorcycling. One of his last big motorcycle adventures, at the age of 79, was riding along with his son and son-in-law to Bremerton, WA, to watch his granddaughter come into port on the John C. Stennis aircraft carrier. Don sold his last motorcycle at the age of 82.
Don was very gifted mechanically and adept at fixing things. He was a “One-Man, Build-It, Fix-It, Help-People Army.” His wife was famous for volunteering his services by saying, “Donny can do that for you.” It was never a burden but rather his passion and joy. He helped his children, grandchildren, and many others (imparting his knowledge and wisdom along the way), with building, repairing, and other projects, giving of his time and finances with a generous heart. Don built, and flew model airplanes; he was a meticulous craftsman, expecting perfection in all he did. He was a pivotal force for many years in the local Red Apple Fliers RC Club. Don was a wealth of knowledge and continued to have a voracious appetite for learning. He loved being able to ask his smartphone questions and get an immediate answer.
Don had a great sense of humor and believed the comic section was the best part of the newspaper. He easily laughed at himself when family would tease him about his idiosyncrasies. He delighted in the achievements of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and took every opportunity to spend time with them. Many miles were put on the car traveling to their sporting events, music programs, and birthday celebrations.
The desire of Don’s heart was that his whole family, and anyone he met, would know the love and saving grace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Don exemplified this truth throughout his life by living out Matthew 25:40 every day: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” He was a sincere and dedicated servant sharing the Gospel at every opportunity.
Don is survived by his wife, Dorothy Jean (Coleman) Snyder; children: Cherie Reneé, Gordon (Liz), Brett (Diana), and Vonna (Tom) Harris; grandchildren: Jesse Howard, Nate (Jessica) Harris, Marina Blane, Caren Walloch, Andy (Natalie) Harris, Melissa (Matt) Norton, Kristin (William) Kennedy, David Snyder; great-grandchildren: Sophia Wollach, Nakoda Norton, Jackson Howard, Grayson Harris, Everett Norton, Rylee Harris, Owen Harris; and brother, Dale (Gwen); also many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Elizabeth Snyder.
All who knew Don, know they will see him again in heaven, walking with Jesus with a fishing pole in his hand.
A Memorial Service celebrating Don’s life will be set at a later date at King’s Orchard Church of Christ. Arrangements made by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.