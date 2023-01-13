Donald C. Evenhus
April 9, 1934 – December 24, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Donald C. Evenhus, 88, a long time East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2022, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and family.
He was born on April 9, 1934, to Casper and Olaug (Hall) Evenhus, in Maddock, ND. He worked his way out west, eventually settling in Wenatchee, WA, where he married his wife, Alice Spidahl, on September 4, 1954. Together, they raised five children: Lana, Leslie, LaNita, Donna and Trina. His first job in Wenatchee was as a bellhop at the Columbia Hotel. Soon after, he began his 34-year career at Friday Pack, which ultimately became Keyes Fibre, beginning as a tray sorter and working his way to the Head of Maintenance and Production, playing an integral part of the Wenatchee plant operations.
Volunteering his time to his neighbors and his community was always important to him. He spent the late 50's to the early 60's as a DCD2 volunteer firefighter. He dedicated many years to the Great Wenatchee Girls Softball, Women's Softball, and Little League baseball. He served as a coach and mentor to many, as well as assisting with the upkeep of the many fields for games and tournaments. He volunteered with the Keyes Fibre Youth Parade for many years. As a result of his dedication to Keyes Fibre, a yearly scholarship is awarded in his name. He was very passionate, donating blood to the Red Cross for a total of 97 times. He became a member of Grace Lutheran Church in 1962, and spent countless hours serving as an usher, and as a member of the building and grounds committee. He was a member of the Eagles for 55 years, and enjoyed bowling on many different leagues throughout his life. He was an avid sportsman, loving golfing, bowling, fishing and hunting. He kept in shape by beginning each morning with a run, be it rain, snow, or sunshine, and then pumping his weights. He enjoyed competing in the Ridge to River races during Apple Blossom, as well as completing many 5K and 10K races. Upon retirement, he kept busy turning his acre of land into a park like setting, relaxing with his wife after a long day of working. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa, as well as a friend to all those whose lives he touched.
Survivors include his wife, Alice; children: Lana (Gregg) Tarr, Lesley (Wanda) Evenhus, LaNita (Gene) Jessup, Donna (Kevin) Simmons, and Trina (Sam) Mead. Grandchildren include: Jacob (Fawn) Simmons, Kari (Manuel) Tarr-Ebert, Sheri (Albert) Rookard, Kim Tharp (Tim Brown), Justin (Carleen) Armstrong, Shawn (Courtney) Armstrong, Simone (Micheal) Hagge, Thomas (Maira) Williams, Mitchell (Nancy) Williams, and Meredith Mead; great-grandchildren: Anika Simmons, Gunnar Simmons, Kolton Simmons, Landon (Courtney) Rookard, Bradon Rookard, Tanner (Rebekah) Rookard, Makaila Armstrong, Jaidyn Armstrong, Emileigh Armstrong, Elodie Armstrong, Boog Williams, Meila Williams, Rosie Williams, Ezra Tarr-Ebert, and Killian Haggee; siblings: Grace Cote, Dallas Burks, and David Evenhus; along with many other brothers- and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers: Harold (Jane) Evenhus, Gordon (Lillian) Evenhus, and Melford Evenhus; and sister, Gloria Evenhus.
We would like to give a special thank you to the many doctors, nurses, therapists, Wenatchee Valley Clinic Rehabilitation, Home Health Care therapy team, hospice team and Chapel of the Valley Funeral Home.
There will be a service held to Celebrate his Life at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washingtion St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801, on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.