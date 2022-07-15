Donald “Don” Wayne Olin, of Entiat, WA, passed away after a long illness on July 8, 2022. Donald was born in Wenatchee, WA, on November 10, 1935, to John and Susan (Cooke) Olin of Entiat. He was a respected member of Entiat, who lived a life of service to both his family and beloved community.
On July 12, 1958, Donald married his sweetheart, Linda (McCuistion). Together, they created a loving home, raised three sons, and became a steadfast support system to friends and family. During his lifetime, Donald served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army, was an active community member, serving on many boards and numerous committees. He was a volunteer fireman for the Chelan County “Entiat” Fire District 8 for over 50 years. Donald was an avid golfer, loved being outdoors, and hunting.
He retired from the U.S. Forest Service. His most memorable experience during his career was the time spent establishing a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail.
Donald is survived by his wife, Linda of 64 years; their two youngest sons: James (wife, Phylisha), Cecil (wife, Bobbie); his four grandchildren: Morgan, Michael, Evan, and Grey. He was preceded in death by his eldest son, Michael; and his sisters: Barbara Lynn, Beverly, and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Chelan County “Entiat” Fire District 8, 2200 Entiat Way, Entiat, WA. 98822. Please join the family and friends of Donald for a Celebration of his Life at the Entiat Fire Hall, on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangments are in the care of Jones & Jones – Bett's Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.