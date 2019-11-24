Donald E. Breen
December 4, 1932 - October 28, 2019
Renton, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Donald Edward Breen, 86, passed away at his home in Renton, WA, on October 28, 2019, with his wife, Colleen, at his side. Don was born on December 4, 1932, at St. Anthony’s Hospital in Wenatchee, WA, to Edward Patrick and Theresa Frances (Stadler) Breen of Monitor and Sunnyslope, WA. Grandparents were Louis and Theresa Stadler of Odessa and Monitor WA, and William H. and Ellen Breen of Fort Garland, CO. Don attended elementary school at Monitor and Sunnyslope. He went to Sunnyslope Jr. High and graduated with the class of 1951, from Wenatchee High School. Don graduated from Wenatchee Valley College with a AA degree. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, and served for four years. Don was employed in Seattle, WA, by Pacific Fruit and Produce as a Teamster. Don was a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9430.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen, of Renton, WA; his brother, Patrick J. (Betty) Breen of Wenatchee, WA; sons-in-laws Rob Swearinger (Christie Shipler), Ron Swearinger; many nieces and nephew.