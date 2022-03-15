Donald Earl Miller
February 11, 1936 - December 6, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Donald Earl Miller of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away on December 6, 2021, surrounded by family. Don was born on February 11, 1936, in Tulsa, OK, to Earl Shirley Miller and Delores McCay Miller. He grew up in Tulsa, OK, until the family moved to Shreveport, LA, where he graduated high school and attended Louisiana State University for his freshman year of college. His parents were transferred to Utah, where he followed and met and fell in love with Gayle Curtis. They were married on June 28, 1957. They had three children: Robyn, Curtis, and Christopher. He attended the University of Utah, where he studied engineering and was in the Air Force Reserves. At that time, he was also working part time at Walker Bank of Salt Lake City.
He was recruited by a new bank in Oregon, Great Northwest Bank, and the family moved and settled in Beaverton, OR. They lived there just over one year before Don was again recruited by another bank, Everett Trust and Saving Bank in Everett, WA. They settled into Washington State and made it their home. He, again, was recruited by the downtown Seattle Teacher's State Bank, where he remained until he was invited to join the family business in 1976. He remained with L. N Curtis and Sons, a fire and safety supplier for Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Alaska, until he retired in 1998. Once the Seattle area became not conducive to retirement life, they moved to East Wenatchee, WA, in 2004. Don, being a man of faith, began searching for a new church in this area. He became actively involved in establishing Columbia Groove Covenant Church and was an active member up to his passing. He loved his church family like his own.
Don and Gayle spent their retirement traveling to Hawaii, Mexico, and on an amazing cruise of Southern Europe, where they visited many cities and where he fell in love with Santorini Island. Their summers were spent in Chelan, WA, living the good life and fishing almost every day. This is where he had 20 years of time with his grandchildren, teaching them the love of fishing on his boat, "My Girl," and sharing his wisdom and love of God. Don's love of his "grands" and "greats" was immense. He has four grandchildren: Lindsey, Courtney, Lucas, and CJ, and five great-grandchildren: Myles, Beau, Monroe, Peri, and Knox. They lit up his life and he treasured every moment with them. They loved him as fiercely as he loved them.
Don was also involved in Barbershop Quartet singing (SPEDSQSA), loved golf, and belonged to a very active golf group, where he nurtured old friendships and made new friends. He loved growing roses and always had a yard of beauty and fragrance.
Though he is at peace now, he will be greatly missed. He was our "rock" and our love for him knows no bounds.
Don is survived by the love of his life, Gayle (Curtis) Miller; daughter, Robyn Miller Hawxhurst (Dennis); sons: Curtis Miller (Jill) and Christopher Miller; sister, P. Diane (Miller) Landberg; granddaughters: Lindsey Hawxhurst Fick (Kevin) and Courtney Hawxhurst (Ian); grandsons: Lucas Krueger and Curtis (CJ) Miller; nieces: Laurie (Miller) Caldwell and Allison Miller. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl S. Miller; mother, Delores Miller; and brother, Gary M. Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 19, 2022, at Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Lane, East Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m. The service will be broadcasted live on the church Facebook page.