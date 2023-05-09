Don Petty, 72, passed away in Wenatchee, WA, on May 5, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Donald Edward Petty of East Wenatchee was born September 9, 1950, in Bridgeport, WA, the son of Milton Petty and Willa Potter Petty. He grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School. Don worked at his parent's garden store in Kennewick, WA, and for many years, at Lamb Weston in Quincy, WA.
He married Retha St. Germain, in 1997, and became an adored step-father to her daughter, Tiffany.
Don was a quiet man of many talents and skills. He was a head electrician who kept production lines running smoothly, reloaded bullets, and looked forward to hunting season. He was a four-time cancer survivor and one of the 4% who survive pancreatic cancer for five years. He was proud to be one of the longest pancreatic cancer survivors in the world. His joys were his family and enjoying retired life.
He is survived by his son, Mark Petty; step-daughter, Tiffany (Seth) Davis and her children: Emma, Aurora and Dominic; two brothers: Frank (Ursula) Jorgensen of Wenatchee, WA, and John (Pat) Jorgensen of Port Angeles, WA; sister, Barbara Greenfield of Bothell, WA; and many nieces and nephews, who will all miss him.
A Viewing will be held Thursday, May 11, at 9:00 a.m., at the Church of God, Faith of Abraham, 1835 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. at Church of God, Faith of Abraham, followed by a Graveside Service at Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. Services are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Petty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.