Donald Elmer "Don" Van Winkle
Monitor, WA,
Donald "Don" Elmer Van Winkle, 68, of Monitor, WA, passed away March 5, 2020, following a sudden, unexpected cardiac event. He died in the hospital in Wenatchee, WA, with his family gathered around him. Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
He was born in Wenatchee, WA, in 1951, to Elmer and Mary Van Winkle. Don joined brothers: Virgil and Jerry, and sister, Sharon. The family farm and home was on the banks of the Columbia River, south of Entiat, WA. The building of Rocky Reach Dam caused the family farm to be relocated to Orondo, WA. Don attended school in Entiat, before Elmer and Mary moved their family to Monitor, where Don attended Monitor Elementary School, and then Cashmere, WA, schools, graduating from Cashmere High School, in 1969. After graduation, Don spent two years at Wenatchee Valley College.
Don met the love of his life, Pamela Ann Bauer, at the lake cabin of mutual friends, in 1976. After making it clear to his partner-in-crime and life-long friend, Kelly Griffiths, that she was off limits, Don and Pam became inseparable, and married six weeks later at the home of friends in East Wenatchee, WA. When Don found his beloved bride, he also gained a daughter, Fona. A short time later, they welcomed a son, Beau, and the family was complete when another daughter, Shelby, was born. Together, they raised their three children, living first in Orondo, later moving to East Wenatchee, and finally settling into the Van Winkle family home in Monitor.
Don dedicated much of his life to agriculture and held many positions in the fruit industry throughout the years. In early 2017, he retired from Stemilt Growers, where he had spent countless hours as a field man, assisting farmers all around the Wenatchee Valley. For many of the growers he supported, Don was more than just a knowledgeable voice guiding them through the intricacies of farming, he became a friend they could turn to for anything at any time. He had a strong work ethic and a big sense of humor. Don was most passionate about his family, his friends, his animals, and his work. Don tenderly cared for his elders, while he joyfully participated in the lives of his grandchildren. Annual trips to Hale Napili, Maui, with his wife, Pam, were a necessity in Don’s strategy for living well, and as a result, they were blessed to be a part of what came to be known as the ‘Marigold Group.’ Don’s true legacy is in the beautiful family he and his wife, Pam, raised together.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Mary Van Winkle; brother, Jerry Van Winkle; three infant siblings, Solomon Elmer, Shirley, and Mary Ann. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Clarence (Nance) and Gerry Bauer; a brother-in-law, Patrick Bauer; and a sister-in-law, Constance (Connie) Bauer Cooper. Don is survived by his wife, Pam Van Winkle; children: Fona Mathena (Josh), Beau Van Winkle (Kayla), Shelby Williams (Kevin); grandchildren: Dillon, Dalton, and Demary Sugg, and Maya Mathena, Owen, Emersen, and Cooper Williams, Mary, Ellie, and Taylor Van Winkle. Don is also survived by his brother, Virgil Van Winkle (Sue); sister, Sharon (Ron) Harnden; sister-in-law, Yvonne Van Winkle; brother-in-law, Kenneth Cooper; and brother-in-law, Mike (Sandy) Bauer. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
No story about Don’s life would be complete without mention of the bonds of brotherhood he felt with his closest friends, they know who they are. Much like the many hats Don wore: husband, father, grandfather, farmer, and animal lover, to name a few, his friends came into his life at different times from different places: childhood, work, travel, or working out, but we know it was his great fortune to share many adventures, laughs, and much love over the years with those he counted in his blessings. Friends and family are grieving a good man gone too soon. Arrangements are being assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA.