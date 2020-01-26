Donald Erle Thomas
Peshastin, WA
Donald Erle Thomas passed on January 18, 2020, at the age of 73. Don was born on September 9, 1946, in Everett, WA. Don graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, WA, in 1964, and soon after, enlisted in the United States Air Force, in November of 1965. Don worked as an Aircraft Mechanic, served in Vietnam during the war, and ended his contract as an Airman 1st Class, in February of 1969. During his enlistment, he met and married the woman of his dreams, on April 29, 1967, and was married for 52 years. Using his GI Bill, Don furthered his education, earning an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice, from Everett Community College.
After the war, Don was hired as a Police Officer at Monroe Police Department and dedicated 15 years to protecting the lives and enforcing the law. Outside of work, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his son, Shawn, in the Boy Scouts as a leader. He also was an active member of Trouts Unlimited, assisting in fishing derby events and creating user friendly access to public areas.
Don had an infectious sense of humor and would give the shirt off his back to help someone out. A man of God and an all-around wonderful person. He will be greatly missed by all!
Don is survived by his wife, Patricia Thomas; son, Shawn Thomas; and three loving granddaughters: Stella, Haven, and Eva Thomas.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at the First Baptist Church, 429 Evans St., Leavenworth, WA. Instead of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church. Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts, Wenatchee, WA.