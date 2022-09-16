Donald Eugene Fletcher
April 4, 1932 – August 30, 2022
Donald E. Fletcher went home on August 30, 2022, after a short battle with old age. He was born in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Elton and Lois Fletcher. As the eldest of three, he relished being a wickedly devilish older brother. He loved his siblings fiercely his entire life.
After graduating from high school in Cashmere in 1949, he served in the U.S. Army. Following discharge, he earned a B.S. in Mathematics at Brigham Young University. Thus began his career as a Federal Civil Servant, which lasted more than 40 years, most of which was at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
In 1963, he married Geraldine Gregory and spent the next 59 years in a strong, unbreakable bond and love story. Earlier this year he said, "Geri, I would do it all again".
While his children were young, he added two Master's Degrees in Engineering and Computer Science, working all day and studying late into the night. He somehow always found time for his children, whether it was coaching little league baseball or the library. He loved planning vacations that mixed in time with other family members as well as new experiences. Foremost, he saw being a husband and father as his most significant achievements. He provided his family with enough memories to last a lifetime. He was our rock, and we will cherish these memories.
Survived by wife of 59 years, Geraldine; son, Timothy Fletcher (Sue) of Washington; daughter, Tracy Fletcher of California, siblings: James Fletcher of Washington; and sister, Marcia Wilson (Bob) of Florida. Also survived by step-grandchildren: Christa Gomez and Becca Gomez Farrell (Ben) both of California; and numerous other family members.
Services will be held on September 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, Santa Maria, CA, 93455. Arrangements are in care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory, Santa Maria, CA. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermeloney.com.
