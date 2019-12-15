Donald Evan Wallace
Puyallup, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Donald Evan Wallace was born in Williston, ND. He graduated from Williston Senior High in 1941, attended Wahpeton School of Science, until he volunteered for service in the United States Navy, in 1943. Don served aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise in the Pacific Theatre throughout the rest of World War II. When Don left the Navy, he worked for Great Northern Railway in Williston, transferred to Wenatchee, WA, in 1969, and served there until his retirement. After his retirement, he and his wife, Jane, traveled extensively, while maintaining their residence in Wenatchee.
Don and Jane raised four children during their lifetime together. Don was very active in the leadership of Boy Scout Troop 365 in Williston and shared that joy and fulfillment with his entire family. Don and Jane lived in Wenatchee for several years before moving to retirement living in Puyallup, WA. His hobbies included gardening, golfing, fishing, playing cards, and Boy Scouts. He was extremely active in and dedicated to the Boy Scout organization.
Don is survived by his sons: Steve, and his wife, Cindy, and four grandchildren; Bill Wallace, and his wife, Susan, and two grandchildren; his daughters: Nancy Slater, and her husband, Doran, and three grandchildren; and Ann Carmichael, and her husband, Bob, and three grandchildren. He has several great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Eleanor; and wife, Jane.