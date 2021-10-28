Donald Foster was born to George and Leona Foster, in 1934, in Ellensburg, WA. He grew up in the Chelan Valley and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1952, where he received a National Defense Service Medal and an ROK Presidential Unit Citation in Korea. Donald was discharged in 1955, then traveled to be with his family in Fairbanks, AK. On December 2, 1955, he married Frances Koch, also of the Chelan Valley.
Donald worked in construction for many years and was a Master Mechanic on the North Slope. Together, they enjoyed their frontier lives fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, and raising their four children, until 1982, when they made their way back to the Chelan Valley. His retirement job was his favorite... working as a night custodian for Manson School District.
Frances passed, in 1994, after an extended illness and shortly after, Donald moved to Wenatchee, WA.
Donald is survived by three sons: Lawrence of Ester, AK, Gerald of Georgetown, TX, Steven of Prosser, WA; and daughter, Lynda of Chelan, WA.
