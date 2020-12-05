Donald G. Dalziel
March 21, 1938 - November 29, 2020
Cashmere, WA
Donald came into this world, on March 21, 1938, to George and Edythe Dalziel, in Brooklyn, NY. Donald found love in Lois Sedgwick, who preceded him in death, in 2014. They were married in 1961, enjoying 53 joyous years. Together, they brought three children into the world, that he loved spending time with and felt much pride toward.
Donald served four years in the United States Air Force, stationed at bases from Labrador to the Pentagon. He worked with several brokerage firms in New York, Seattle, WA, and Salem, OR, many of those years as Operations Manager. He retired, in 2002. He was active in the Lutheran Church: Holy Cross in Salem, and Celebration in East Wenatchee, WA. He enjoyed stamp collecting, barbershop, tuba playing, and marched in the Macy's Day Parade. He loved playing games with his family and watching sports.
Donald left behind three children: Susan Gubsch of Cashmere, WA, Bonnie Marchant (Dean) of Eugene, OR, and Don Dalziel, Jr. (Mindy) of Seattle, WA; five grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Services will be scheduled for a later date. Memorials can be sent to either Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1998 Lansing Ave NE, Salem, OR, 97301, or Celebration Lutheran Church, 801 8th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.