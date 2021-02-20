Donald James Burdick
Wenatchee, WA
Donald James Burdick, our beloved “Grampy”, passed away on February 13, 2021. Don was born on July 11, 1932, to Elbert and Patricia Burdick in Skykomish, WA. During his younger years, Don excelled at sports, leadership, and academics. He graduated at the top of his class and always recounted his love of Skykomish, or “God’s Country”. Don spent his entire life helping others. He was eager to help his father in the logging business or by working at the family gas station. Out of high school, Don joined the U.S. Air Force. In his eight years of service, Don was a fighter pilot and flew several different aircraft, including his favorite, the F-86 Sabre. During his time in the Air Force, Don married the love of his life, Carol J. Muffly.
After serving, the two moved to Wenatchee, WA, and later purchased a ten-acre orchard. where Don built their family home. Don taught math and physics at Wenatchee High School and Wenatchee Valley College, until he retired in 1993. After retirement, Don could be found keeping busy in his workshop or telling stories about his adventures in Sky, all done with a big smile and cigar in hand. Don lived a full life of helping others and genuinely caring about the people around him.
Don is survived by his daughter, Jill Wise of Wenatchee, WA; and son, Roger Burdick of Chelan, WA; grandchildren: Alicia, Hannah, Linley, Gage, and Presley. Preceding Don in death, were his parents; wife, Carol; and daughter, Kathy.
