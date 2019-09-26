Donald Jay Smith
Wenatchee, WA
Donald Jay Smith of Wenatchee, WA, was born on May 1, 1926, in Tacoma, WA, and went home to Jesus on September 20, 2019. His proudest accomplishments were his 66-year marriage, his three sons, and a scholarship for his Masters. He was raised in Bickleton and Yakima, WA. Don married Jo Ann Shively on March 29, 1953. Together, they raised three boys and traveled some.
As a young man, Don worked many jobs including mowing lawns and using a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a sidecar to deliver meat for the butcher shop for $.35/hour. Don served in the Air Force during WWII. He worked as a teacher and counselor in the Wenatchee School District, served as a campground host, and was on the board for Mission Vista. Don was an avid skier who instructed at Mission Ridge for many years and was still downhill skiing into his mid-80's.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil W. and Marian A. (Barr) Smith; son, Darrin J. Smith; grandson, Adam J. Smith; and wife, Jo Ann L. Smith. He is survived by sons: Jeffry Smith and Phillip Smith; granddaughter, Kayli Smith; and two great-granddaughters.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Columbia Grove Covenant Church, 19 McElmurry Ln., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements were assisted by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.