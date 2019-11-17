Donald John Overmiller II
East Wenatchee, WA
Donald John Overmiller II (62) died on November 4, 2019, in hospice because of a severe head injury. He was born in Burlington, WA, and was the youngest of four. He was raised in Western Washington and he joined his father in an Alaskan cannery at the age of 12. Don received BS degrees in chemistry from Western Washington University and in pharmacy from the University of Washington, practicing in both hospital and retail. In 2014, he was certified in geriatric pharmacy.
Depression shadowed him while living with progressive neurological problems. He felt deeply, lived quietly, and valued his human and canine family. His wit and humor will be sorely missed. In the spirit of homeschooling, he frequently “invented science experiments” with his sons which often included fire and/or gunpowder. He loved hiking with the boys and his dogs. Once, when cross country skiing, Don exclaimed, “Oh what the hell” ending face down in the snow and his family having to hide their laughter.
Don is survived by his wife, Emilie Fogle; sons: Isaac (Rebecca) and Carter; granddaughters: Gracie, and joining us soon, Callie; his sisters: Karen Wilson (Charlene), Gretchen Hawkins, and Joan Baker.
No services are planned. Donations may be made to the Wenatchee Humane Society, Best Friends Animal Society or Heifer International.