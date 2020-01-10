Donald Martin Baker
East Wenatchee, WA
Donald Martin Baker, 95, a Seattle, WA, native and Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away on November 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones. Donald was born September 29, 1924, to Emma Jean Martin and Sydney Harvey Baker. Known to most as Don, he spent the last 29 years in the Greater Wenatchee Valley, where he was able to find community and establish roots along with his wife, Susan, and family.
He was the oldest of three siblings and spent his childhood and most of his adult years in Seattle. As a youth, he delivered papers to earn money to purchase a bicycle and then went on to deliver telegrams for Western Union in hilly Seattle. At age 17, he enlisted in the Navy, where he proudly served during WWII, aboard the USS Guadalcanal (CVE-60). The highest accomplishment of his Task Group 22.3 was the capture of the German U-boat, U-505, the first capture of an enemy warship during time of war since 1812.
While serving in the military, Don met and fell in love with his first wife, Doris, of St. Louis, MO. They married in July of 1946, and shared a life together for 44 years, along with their four children: Carol Foley, Douglas Baker, Susan Osmundson, and William Baker.
After receiving an honorable discharge in 1945, Don went on to earn a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Washington, in 1950. He was hired by the Civil Aeronautical Administration and worked at Lake Iliamna, AK, to maintain electrical communications equipment. In 1953, he went to work for Boeing as a research engineer; and in 1961, Honeywell hired him away to work in their Marine Systems Division, developing acoustic homing systems for torpedoes for the Navy. Don retired in 1987, to care for his wife, Doris, who was ill.
Don found love again, when he met his second wife, Sue, in Seattle, and they married in September of 1991, inheriting a large blended family. At 67 years of age, he took on raising three young children: Hoang, Helen, and Heather; and later, Marcela, and stepdaughter, Elizabeth, making their home in the Wenatchee Valley.
Don had a passion for life and the capacity to love and share that life with all he came into contact with. Don was a hardworking, fair, honest, and non-judgmental man who possessed a dry sense of humor. He took pride in his family and friendships, always putting their needs above his own. Don enjoyed photography, capturing memories to share with others. Among his projects was documenting the many events for Chelan-Douglas CASA program, which was managed by his wife, Sue. He loved designing, building, and flying radio-controlled airplanes, and shared this passion with his sons and grandsons.
During the latter part of his life, Don enjoyed taking part in the S.A.I.L. fitness class, where he gained a group of like-minded friends who would gather afterwards for coffee and discuss politics and current events.
Don is survived by his wife, Sue; children: Carol Foley of DuPont, WA, Susan Osmundson of Richland, WA, William Baker of Seattle, WA; and members of his blended family: Hoang Baker of East Wenatchee, WA, Helen Baker of Seattle, WA, Heather Baker of East Wenatchee, WA, Marcela Gonzalez of Jackson, WY, Sherry Rogers of Sammamish, WA; and step-children: Curtis Fairbanks of East Wenatchee, WA, Christopher Fairbanks of Seattle, WA, and Elizabeth Fairbanks of Seattle, WA. He also leaves behind his grandchildren: Teresa, Jennifer, Sean, Murphey, Alexandra, Chelsea B., Andrew, Chelsea F., Julian, Isabella, Valentina, Jordan, Lauren, and Kyle; and great-grandchildren: Cate, Zoe, Henry, and Benjamin. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris of Seattle, WA; son, Douglas S. Baker of Seattle, WA; brother, Jack Baker of Florence, OR; and sister, Sidney Baker of Spokane, WA.
A Celebration of Don’s life will be held on January 26, 2020, at the Wenatchee Valley Museum, 127 S Mission St., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at the Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, WA, with full military honors on February 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Foundation - The ALS Association,1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC, 20005, in memory of Don’s niece, Debra Sugar, Arrangements by the Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee, WA.