Donald Payne
Wenatchee, WA
Donald Payne passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, following two strokes. He lived a full life with his focus on loving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He participated in many careers: radio operator in the Air Force-Vietnam and Morocco, art teacher, high school principal, assistant to the mayor, editor, contractor, and medical assistant. He enjoyed leading many choirs including the Leavenworth Village Voices and leading worship at Colonial Vista Senior Living.
He lived a very active life, wrestling in high school and later, ran five marathons, multiple half marathons and bicycled avidly.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents; and brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Donna; siblings: Joan and Harry DeLong, Richard and Leslie Payne, and Debbie Payne; children: Kathryn and Ray McPherson, Rich and Diane Swingler, Erica and Rodney Clemente, Ryan Coe; and grandchildren: Kalyn, Kalee, Karis, Kylar, David, Maddox, Isla, and Emerie; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
His Life will be Celebrated on December 7, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA.