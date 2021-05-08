Donald R. McClellan
December 13, 1933 - April 24, 2020
Chelan, WA
Donald Roy McClellan was born on December 13, 1933, in a small house in Manson, WA. He married his high school sweetheart, in 1956, was drafted into the U.S. Army, came home safely, and started a family. Don and Patty relocated their young family to Boron, CA, where they stayed for about ten years before moving home to Manson, to run their small orchard. Don worked day and night to support his family and taught his children: Kelly, Lori, and Russ, the meaning of honest work. He was a quiet but strong friend to everyone who knew him and was a much-loved pillar of the community. Don worked with his son, Russ, first in the orchard and then for over 30 years, in Russ's real estate company. He was the hardest working man anyone knew. Don forged steadfast relationships with his friends, each of his many grandchildren, and then their children.
He passed last year on April 24, 2020; the family delayed his service due to the pandemic. Don's family and the community feel the loss of Don very profoundly; his legacy will persist for generations.
Don is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia; their three children: Kelly, Lori, and Russ; eight grandchildren, Tony, Briana, Chris, Kiel, Josh, Tyler, Taylor, and Mason; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A public Celebration of Life will be held at North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Pkwy., Manson, WA, at 1:00 p.m., on May 15, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a non-profit organization close to Don's heart, the Lake Chelan Junior Rodeo. (Note Don McClellan Memorial in the memo) Checks can be made to: Chelan Rustlers Club, P.O. Box 1424, Chelan, WA, 98816