Donald Raymond Lau
November 30, 1940 – August 11, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Donald Raymond Lau, 81, a 50-year resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away August 11, 2022, of natural causes. He was born in Fargo, ND, on November 30, 1940, to Lyle Edward and Lucille Sophie Lau. Don went to school at St. Mary's Elementary School and Shanley High School in Fargo, graduating in 1958. He attended Interstate Business College in Fargo for one year, and Spokane Telegraph School in Spokane, WA, for six months. In Minneapolis, MN, he worked for Roll Tank Co. in inventory control and shipping, for one year, and the Constriction Bulletin for two years in news reporting, gathering information from city, county, and state officials, and attended bid openings and contract lettings.
He married Barbara Rowan in 1961, and together, they had: Jeffrey, Sandra, and Judith Lau. In 1961, Don and Barbara had an opportunity to come to Pullman, WA. Don was manager of the Pizza Oven Restaurant, and he and Barbara worked long hours for two years. In 1963, he started working as a relief driver for ITT Continental Baking Co. in Pullman, Moscow, ID, and Lewiston, ID. He was promoted to a route sales representative in Moses Lake, WA, Chelan, WA, and Wenatchee. Long, hard hours, but good benefits. September 18, 1970, Don married Renae Brandt, and they lived in Chelan for two great years before returning to East Wenatchee. Don and three other individuals formed a corporation that operated a campground, grocery store, and mobile home park outside of Moses Lake. We spent many hours trimming the willows around that campground. In 1979, Don and Gary Sinclair had an opportunity to buy the Plaza Super Jet from the Kinney family Trust. It was a partnership that would last for many years. Don bought Gary out, and continued working until 2000, when his son, Jeffrey, became the new owner. Don was so proud of the updates and improvements that we have seen over the years. Don and Renae had 52 precious years together, and are thankful for memories they made and vacations and trips they took. He loved taking lttle road trips around our area and exploring the beautiful area where we live.
Don is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Cathie) Lau; and daughter, Sandra Lau, both of East Wenatchee, WA; daughter, Judith Love of Twisp, WA; daughter, Shirli (Frank) Merrill of Chandler, AZ; sisters: Sharon McKay of Valley City, ND, and Ann (Lloyd) Manley of Moorhead, MN; brothers: Tom (Lila) Lau of Fargo, ND and Mike (Linda) Lau of Fargo, ND; sisters-in-law: Connie Lau of Pelican Rapids, MN, Franziska Lau of Fargo, ND, and Ruth Lau of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren: Travis, Lau, Louis Loeffler, Kurtis Love, Brandon Love, and Cedar Lau, all of East Wenatchee, WA, Alex Lau of Tennessee; grandchildren: Cara (Travis) Dickson of Everson, WA, Sarah (Nick) Files of Mesa, AZ, Roger Merrill of Mesa, AZ, Samantha West of Tacoma, WA, Ryan (Sarah) Manning of Missoula, MT, Kyle (Victoria) Merrill of Mesa, AZ, Thomas Merrill of Chandler, AZ, Roger Merrill of Mesa, AZ; great-grandchildren: Jordan(Tate Williams) of Wichita Falls, TX, Kiersten, Brooklyn, Corbin, Braden, Kendra, and Jacob Lau, Hunter and Hayden Lau, and Harper Love of East Wenatchee, WA, Hazel, Wren, and Juniper Joy Dickson of Everson, WA, Koda and Maizie Files of Mesa, AZ; great-great grandson, Kalum Ree Williams of Wichita Falls, TX; and many special nieces; and nephews; and their children. Don was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Oliver (Elizabeth) Lau, his aunt, Clara Nelson; sister, Jeanette Hottman, and husband, Clarence; brothers: Lyle Lau, Jr., Doug Lau, Richard Lau; and grandsons: Joshua Mills, and Kenneth Love, Jr.
We would like to thank The Caring Cottage in Wenatchee for taking care of Don from July 7 to August 11, 2022. Also, the hospice nurses that came during that time to help make him comfortable, along with Chaplain Scott Langager, for always being there.
The Service will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., and held at the Mausoleum at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Friday, September 16, 2022, there will be a viewing at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center, 1312 Maple St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.