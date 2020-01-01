Donald W. "Don" Howard
December 29, 1932 - December 23, 2019
Malaga, WA
Donald W. “Don” Howard, 86, a longtime businessman and Malaga resident, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital. He was born on December 29, 1932, at Island Grove, FL, to the late Lonnie and Ruby White Howard. He spent his early years growing up in Island Grove and received his elementary, junior high, and high school education there. He graduated from Garden Grove High School and following high school, entered the U.S. Navy. He served during the Korean Conflict as a fireman aboard aircraft carriers at the Sandpoint Naval Air Base on Lake Washington in Seattle, WA. Upon receiving his honorable discharge, he made his home in Seattle and worked for Bethlehem Steel. He met and was married to Darlene “Dee” Dickey on June 1, 1963, at Des Moines, WA. They made their first home together in Kent, WA, later, moving to Sumner, WA. In November of 1979, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, and settled in Malaga. They opened the 7-Eleven Store on the north end of Wenatchee on December 13,1979. Together, they operated their north end store until trading it for the south end 7-Eleven store, in 1993. They continued operating their store until retiring in October of 2010, and continued to make their home in Malaga.
Don was a member of the American Legion Post #10, where he was a Past Commander. He was a member of Wenatchee Aerie #204 Fraternal Order of Eagles and former member of the Auburn Eagles Lodge. He was also a member of 40 et 8, Appleatchee Saddle Club, the Washington State Horsemen, Wenatchee Valley United States Bowling Congress, and the Boating Club of Wenatchee. He was a Wenatchee Wild season ticket holder, enjoyed operating his Party Barge, his horses, and their Chocolate Lab, “Daisy Mae”
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Lonnie and Suzy Howard, Wenatchee, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and Wayne Vaughn, Wenatchee, WA; granddaughter, Megan Lynn Howard, Wenatchee, WA: and Godchildren: Gene and Lizetta Kelly of Spanaway, WA, Ozzie Reeves of East Wenatchee, WA, and Shannon Fadden Davis of Malaga, WA. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.