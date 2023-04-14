Donald W. Murray
Passed away on December 28, 2022
Cashmere, WA
Donald W. Murray passed away on December 28, 2022, he was 92. A native of Cashmere, WA, he was born to William and Phoebe Murray, and was the fourth of five boys: Albert, Robert “Bob”, Chet, Don, and Wayne.
Don graduated from the Washington State College, (now WSU) School of Pharmacy in 1952. While there, he met his lovely future wife, Edna Eckhardt of Ritzville, WA. Married in 1951, they recently celebrated ther 71st anniversary together this past August. After college, he and Edna settled in Wenatchee, WA, where he served the greater Wenatchee area his entire pharmaceutical career. He began working as a pharmacist in 1952, at the Wenatchee Clinic Pharmacy in its original location at the corner of Mission and Palouse streets. The pharmacy moved to its current location at 9th and Chelan, in Wenatchee, in 1959. Don became the pharmacy's principle owner and partner in the mid 1960's. Don's son, Dale, joined the pharmacy in the late 1980's, and the two became owners together in 1997. Dale has been managing the pharmacy since Don's retirement.
Don's hobbies included playing trumpet in the Wenatchee Symphony and the British Brass Band, and building radio controlled model aircraft as a member of the Red Apple Fliers. However, his real passion, especially in his retirement years, was gardening. He loved growing roses, and had many specialty varieties throughout the yard. He also had multiple varieties of fruit trees in the garden. He was happiest sharing his knowledge and showing his grandkids and great-grandkids how to plant, prune, pick, and enjoy the many raspberries, apples, plums, apricots, or other fruit that were in season.
It also brought him joy to hear about the grandkids' many youth sports and activities, invite them over to go sledding down the big hill in the back yard, or to be spending time at a park or beach with them.
He is survived by his wife, Edna; brother, Wayne (Carol); children: Ron (Janice), Dale (Joyce), Keith, and Sandy (Steve Roeter); nine grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Saddlerock Presbyterian Church,1400 S. Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
