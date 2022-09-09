Donald W. Tubbs, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed peacefully at his Wenatchee, WA, home of 45 years, on August 26, 2022, at the age of 78. Don was born November 14, 1943, in French Camp, CA, to Willard M. Tubbs and Yvonne Crow Tubbs. He was the eldest of six siblings, one full sister, Christine, followed by five half brothers and sisters.
He graduated Mantica High School in 1961, and played football for four years, and one year at Modesto Junior College, before starting his electrical IBEW apprenticeship at Stockton Junior College. He was a life-long member of 61 years.
Don married his high school sweetheart, Billye Scarce, November of 1961. His work took them across the U.S., working on many commercial jobs, Hein, Stadium in Pittsburg, PA, to Wenatchee. Don and Billye have two beautiful children: daughter, Andrea McGaughey (Larry) and son, Gregory Tubbs (Lori); five loving grandchildren: Tyler, Alicia, Emily, Maranda (Sacha) and Seth (Shelby); and four great-grandchildren.
The family moved to Wenatchee site, unseen, in 1977. He and his son started Tubbs Taxidermy and Archery, spanning 40 years. His love was hunting, fishing, camping and a sharing good story with friends. He has loved this valley and the people. Don will be deeply missed by all!
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., at the family home. Arrangements in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
