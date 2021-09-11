Donald Wayne Dwinell
Wenatchee, WA
Donald Wayne Dwinell, 86, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family. Don was born on November 13, 1934, in Spokane, WA, to Milton & Vera (Lincoln) Dwinell. Don was raised in Grand Coulee, WA, and Spokane, until after World War II, when his parents moved to Ephrata, WA, and opened an auto dealership selling Dodge, Plymouth, and GMC trucks, and Case farm implements. Don would regularly work in his father’s business repairing and painting cars. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 42, the Explorer Scouts, and the Civil Air Patrol Cadets, where he became the 1st Commander of the CAP cadet squadron. An accomplished shooter, Don joined the Ephrata small bore junior rifle team, where they placed second in the nation in 1952. On June 9, 1952, he graduated from Ephrata High School, as a member of the Honor Society and entered the University of Washington in the fall of 1952, where he was active in the UW and the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (AFROTC) rifle teams. Don was selected Captain of the AFROTC team. He was also a member of the AFROTC band and the AFROTC drill team. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a commission in the US Air Force (Second Lieutenant) in June of 1956. Don was called to active duty in March of 1957, and following a shortened basic training in San Antonio, TX, he entered navigator training at Harlingen AFB. Don graduated ninth in a class of 92, qualifying him for Radar Intercept Officer (RIO) training, flying in the F89J interceptor aircraft at James Connally AFB, Waco. TX. Graduating number one from RIO training, he was assigned to Otis AFB at Falmouth, MA, where he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. Don married his sweetheart, Phyllis Stone, on February 28, 1959. Don served in several fighter interceptor squadrons, until September of 1968, when he was assigned to duty in Vietnam. During his time in Vietnam, he accumulated over 800 combat hours in the AC-47 gunships, affectionately known by the crew as “Spooky”, and by the Vietnamese as the “Dragonship”, for the devastating fire they rained down. Upon returning stateside, in 1969, he was assigned to the Air University at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery AL. While stationed in Alabama, Don completed his Masters Business Administration (MBA) from Auburn University. On June 30, 1977, he retired from the US Air Force with 21 years of total service. Don was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and nine Air Medals, amongst many other awards, and accumulated more than 5000 flying hours, including more than 800 combat flying hours.
Following his retirement, Don and his family returned to Wenatchee, where he put is MBA to work as a financial accountant. Don was heavily involved as Master in the West Wenatchee, Beacon Hill, and Pamona Grange, the North Central Washington Atari Users Group, the Better Government League of Chelan/Douglas County, the Juvenile Justice Task Force and Block Watch.
Don was preceded in death by both of his parents. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Jean Dwinell; three children: Katherine May Colorossi (Jeff), Jeannette Louise Peterson (Jeff) and Wayne Douglas Dwinell; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Don’s Life will be Celebrated on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Wenatchee City Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones – Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.