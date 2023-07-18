Donald William Eli finished his journey in life on July 7, 2023. Don passed at the age of 96, with his wife, Patsy, by his side. Don was born May 24, 1927, to Bill and Sylva Eli. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; father, Bill; mother, Sylva; and daughter, Calli. He attended Chelan schools and in the fifth grade, discovered his passion, baseball. Besides baseball, he also competed in football, basketball and swimming. Don entered the Navy at the age of 17. He was assigned to the ship, The Wisconsin, where his job was to copy code. Upon returning from military service, he wed Phyllis Reeves, made his home in Chelan, WA, and had four children. He was married to Phyllis for 35 years.
After working at the mill and in carpentry, he opened a sporting goods store for ten years, and later, added a Dairy Queen. He had a variety of jobs in the apple industry, culminating in 28 years as the manager for Cascadian Fruit Shipping. Don was a drummer, a member of the Chelan Gun Club and the Eagles. He loved to play the card game Panguingue with friends in both Chelan and Wenatchee, WA. Don never abandoned his love for baseball. He coached Little League, Babe Ruth and Adult Softball. Don was one of the 15 original inductees in the Wenatchee Senior Softball Hall of Fame. He played baseball until the age of 80. In 1999, Don married Patsy Wilson. They were active in programs at the Senior Center. Playing chair volleyball at the Senior Center became another form of competition that Don loved. He and Patsy were married for 24 years.
Don is survived by his loving wife, Patsy; three children; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Don will be put to rest at 11:00 a.m., July 21, 2023, at Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan, WA, with a reception following at the Baker residence, 331 E. Nixon, Chelan, WA.
The family would like to thank the Prestige Colonial Vista Assisted Living and Confluence Health Hospital for the excellent care they took with our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee. To leave condolences, go to: chapelofthevallyncw.com.