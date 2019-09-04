Donna Brunz
July 6, 1938 – August 27, 2019
Wenatchee, WA
Donna Brunz, 81, a longtime Wenatchee,
WA, resident passed away at her home on
Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019,
following a 15-year battle with cancer. She
was born on July 6, 1938, in Orlando, FL, to
the late Walter and Viola (Wahl) Rembold.
With Walter as a professor, they moved a
few times for different teaching positions,
including Maine. They eventually moved to Leavenworth, WA,
where Walter taught at the high school.
She is survived by her four children: LaDonna (Brian) Frank of
East Wenatchee, WA, Robert Teddy Thompson of Las Vegas,
NV, Cricket Alexander, of Lynnwood, WA, and Brian Brunz of
Snohomish, WA; two brothers: Duaine (Mary) Rembold of Walla
Walla, WA, and Dale Rembold of Boring, OR; six grandchildren:
Michael Sokolowski of Oceanside, CA, Lisa Talley of East
Wenatchee, WA, Sheena Harvey of Bellingham, WA, Eli
Thompson of Las Vegas, NV, Krystal McKinney of Kent, WA,
Viola Brunz of Snohomish, WA, and 11 great-grandchildren. She
was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands: Robert
Brunz and Quimby Shaw.
A Graveside Service for Donna Brunz will be held at 2:00
p.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial
Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. To read a full
obituary, share photos, or leave a condolence, you can visit
Donna’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East
Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.