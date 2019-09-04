Donna Brunz

Donna Brunz

July 6, 1938 – August 27, 2019

Wenatchee, WA

Donna Brunz, 81, a longtime Wenatchee,

WA, resident passed away at her home on

Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019,

following a 15-year battle with cancer. She

was born on July 6, 1938, in Orlando, FL, to

the late Walter and Viola (Wahl) Rembold.

With Walter as a professor, they moved a

few times for different teaching positions,

including Maine. They eventually moved to Leavenworth, WA,

where Walter taught at the high school.

She is survived by her four children: LaDonna (Brian) Frank of

East Wenatchee, WA, Robert Teddy Thompson of Las Vegas,

NV, Cricket Alexander, of Lynnwood, WA, and Brian Brunz of

Snohomish, WA; two brothers: Duaine (Mary) Rembold of Walla

Walla, WA, and Dale Rembold of Boring, OR; six grandchildren:

Michael Sokolowski of Oceanside, CA, Lisa Talley of East

Wenatchee, WA, Sheena Harvey of Bellingham, WA, Eli

Thompson of Las Vegas, NV, Krystal McKinney of Kent, WA,

Viola Brunz of Snohomish, WA, and 11 great-grandchildren. She

was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands: Robert

Brunz and Quimby Shaw.

A Graveside Service for Donna Brunz will be held at 2:00

p.m., on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial

Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. To read a full

obituary, share photos, or leave a condolence, you can visit

Donna’s online tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East

Wenatchee & Cashmere, WA.

Sup!

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.