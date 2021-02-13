Donna E. Russell
July 21, 1933 - January 21, 2021
Cashmere, WA
Donna was born in Vancouver, WA, to Michael and Margaret Bidlen. In her teens, she moved to Omak, WA, to live with her grandmother, Nellie Alton. She married the love of her life, Carroll C. "Rusty" Russell, on October 1, 1950, and together, they raised three daughters: Carol, Judy, and Susan. Donna was known for her kind and compassionate spirit. She also had a sly sense of humor, which kept her sane during her years working in the Omak Plywood plant. Donna was a self taught gardener with a talent for growing lovely, fragrant flowers. Her roses were the envy of the valley. You could usually find Donna late at night in her greenhouse, Bud Light in hand and music playing. Music had been a lifelong companion. Singing and dancing were passions both she and Rusty shared with each other and their children. One of our treasured memories were of "Friday night car rides". Dad would drive, mom would ride shotgun. All around the Okanogan backroads we'd go, telling stories, and singing songs. In this age of Covid-19, we were fortunate to be at mom's side, singing to her as she peacefully took that final ride.
Mom loved this Helen Keller quote, "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart."
Donna was preceded in death by husband, Rusty (2001); parents, Mike and Vi Bidlen and Margaret and Ken Hammers; sister, Leola Keffler; and brother, Larry Bidlen. She is survived by daughters: Carol Kukolja (Branko) of Seattle, WA, Judy Christie of Omak, WA, and Susan Metcalfe (Andy) of Cashmere, WA; sisters: Pat King of Coquille, OR, and Wanda Pierce of Okanogan, WA; six grandkids; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna will be reunited with Rusty in the Omak Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at https://act.alz.org would be appreciated.