Donna Jane Rhodes Harvey
Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Tonasket, WA)
Donna Jane Rhodes Harvey passed on August 8, 2020, at the age of 96. Donna was born on May 1, 1924, in Tonasket, WA. She was the daughter of Ella and Winfred Brazle. She had two brothers: Warren and Dean. She spent her first 12 years in Loomis, WA, then moved to Molson, WA, and graduated high school from there, in 1942. After high school, she spent one term of college at the Assembly of God Bible Institute in Seattle, WA. After World War II ended, she married her Navy sweetheart, Cecil Rhodes, in 1947. They spent 42 happy years together in Oroville and Tonasket, WA. Her biggest pleasure was caring for children, whom she dearly loved during the apple harvest, calling them her babies.
She was a lifetime member of the Assembly of God Church and dearly loved her Lord. There, she served again as the nursery attendant at the church. After the empty nest years, it was in Oroville, where she sorted apples in many sheds, until Cecil retired. They then became snowbirds, wintering in Quartzite, AZ, in their fifth wheel trailer. They summered in Kenneth’s yard in Tonasket.
Cecil went to be with the Lord in 1989; she then moved to Omak, and married Cecil’s longtime friend, Jim Harvey. He passed after eight years and she moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be close to family. She then lived at Garden Terrace in Wenatchee, WA, before living her final years with her daughter, Bonnie, and husband, Don.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Rhodes (Rosie), of Sparta, MO, daughter, Marcella Reeves (Ron) of Orondo, WA, and daughter, Bonnie Morehouse (Don) of Wenatchee, WA, and one brother, Dean Brazle of Oroville, WA. She had six grandchildren: Jeff Reeves, Annette (Reeves) Berglund, Brian Rhodes, Patrick Clark, Michael Morehouse, and Molly (Morehouse) Andruss; five great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; nephew, Alvin Brazle; and brother, Warren Brazle.
Arrangements are being assisted by Bergh Funeral Home of Oroville, WA.