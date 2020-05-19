Donna Jean Delores Schuller-Alton
Cashmere, WA
Donna was 84 when she passed away from Multiple Myeloma (cancer), on April 22, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1935, in Ellensburg, WA. Her father was Peter Schuller, who was a fire chief in Ellensburg, and her mother was Beatrice Cook, a housewife. She had two brothers: Robert and Harland; three step-sisters: Bernice Jensen, Sharon Thomlinson, and Karen Blankenship. Donna married Harold Alton on July 12, 1952. They had four children: Debra Peters, Linda Alton, Vicky Stevens, and Harold Alton, Jr.
Donna's hobbies were sketching, acrylic painting, crocheting, knitting, tatting, and swedish weaving. Her activities were pickle ball and dancing. She enjoyed plays, concerts, and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play their sports. She loved having fun, being silly, and wasn't afraid to try anything at least once. She became a hairdresser and cosmetologist on May 16, 1979.
She had a great love for the Lord. Her hope is for all those she knew to see the work Jesus had done in her life and for all to know Jesus. She gave God all praise and glory for the life he chose for her. She was ready to meet him.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Peter Schuller and Beatrice Nogle; husband, Harold Alton; brother, Robert Schuller; step-sister, Bernice Jensen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Alton. She is survived by brother, Harland Schuller (Sue); step-sisters: Sharon Thomlinson and Karen Blankenship; daughters: Debra Peters (Gary), Linda Alton, Vicky Stevens (Greg); son, Harold Alton; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.