Donna Kay Renfroe Jantzen
June 1, 1945 – January 12, 2021
Hermiston, OR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Donna Kay Jantzen passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Hermiston, OR, after a short bout with cancer. She was 75. Donna was born June 1, 1945, in Spokane, WA, to James A. and L. Erlene (McMillen) Renfroe. She was the middle of their three daughters. She lived in Spokane, Seattle, and Centralia, WA, before moving with her family to East Wenatchee, WA, in 1949. Donna attended schools in East Wenatchee, graduating in 1963. She attended Central Washington University and Wenatchee Valley College, where she met Richard Rose. They were married, in 1967, and moved to Vancouver, WA, where their son, Robert Conrad, was born, in 1971. After her divorce, she returned with Robert to East Wenatchee.
Donna met Eugene Peters from Clarkston, WA, at a Parents without Partners convention. They were married at Ohme Gardens, in 1975, and lived in Clarkston, WA. They built their home in Clarkston and enjoyed camping and the cabin they built in the mountains of Idaho. She worked as a Dietary Supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston, ID.
After Gene's sudden passing, in 1995, Donna went back to college to get her degree in Medical coding and billing and worked at an anesthesia clinic in Lewiston. Donna was active in her church and also did family genealogy research and enjoyed doing various crafts.
In 2006, Donna moved to Echo, OR, to be near Robert and his family. She was very proud of her three active granddaughters and their many awards and achievements in school and sports. She really enjoyed going to their concerts, soccer, basketball, and volleyball games. Donna was active in a local church, where she met Frank Jantzen, whom she married in January of 2009. They continued to be active in the church and enjoyed traveling. She loved going to the Oregon Coast. She was especially grateful to be living with Robert and his family these past few months. She felt comforted to be able to hear the joyful singing of her granddaughters and the music that filled the home each day.
Donna is survived by her husband, Frank; his sisters; children; and grandchildren; her son, Robert (Marie) Rose; granddaughters: Alexa, McKenzie, and Emily Rose of Echo, OR; two sisters: Patti (Conrad) Thoroughman of East Wenatchee, WA, and Barb (Joe) Hahn of Wenatchee, WA; nephews: Jeff Thoroughman and his family of Wenatchee, WA, and Doug (Gwen) Thoroughman and his family of Williamstown, KY. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; several aunts and uncles. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She will be interred in Wenatchee, WA, with a family gathering at a later date. Please share memories of Donna with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.