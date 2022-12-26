Donna Kitchen
July 30, 1932 – December 9, 2022
Donna Kitchen, 90, of Quincy, WA, passed on Friday, December 9, 2022. She went peacefully with her family by her side. Donna was born to Walter and Esther Knoll on July 30, 1932, in Tacoma, WA.
She went to Whitman College to become a music teacher, but life changed for her when she met her husband, the love of her life, Sandy. They loved to camp and fish; her favorite was freshwater bass. They also loved the salt water all around Washington, and Donna especially loved to be at the beach with her friends and family in Sekiu.
Donna was a mother, who loved to be with family and friends. She filled her time with hobbies, church service and cooking. Donna, along with several of her church friends, took communion and other needs to shut-ins around Ephrata, WA, Soap Lake, WA, and Quincy countryside. They spent time visiting several days a week for over 13 years. She worked as an institutional head cook during her life. She lived the Mediterranean eating lifestyle, made professional cakes (also for fun) and pizza was her children's favorite dish.
Donna loved doing puzzles, lots of crafts and was very talented with a sewing machine, making several prom dresses and two beautiful wedding gowns. She had a love for music and had played professionally for the Tacoma Symphony as first chair violinist and in a quartet. She performed Swan Lake at a park opening in 1959, and her children have a record that was recorded of her musical talents.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sandy; parents; a sister; and three brothers; son, Joseph; and her daughters: Julie and Jane. She is survived by brother, Richard and his wife, Jacqueline, and her children: Sandra (Roy), Russell, Ben (Laurice), John (Corral), Kelley (Lisa); 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
A Mass and Celebration of Life to be held in late April of 2023; a date and time to be announced. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Nicoles Funeral Home, Ephrata, WA.
