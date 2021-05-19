Donna Lavonne Wilmoth
December 26, 1932 - May 2, 2021
Wenatchee, WA
Donna Lavonne Wilmoth, age 88, of Wenatchee, WA, died May 2, 2021, at Central Washington Hospital, following a brief, unexpected hospitalization, with her sister, Susie, at her bedside. Donna Lavonne was born on December 26, 1932, to parents, Edwin Clifford and Edith Marie (Taylor) Parker. She grew up in Dryden, WA, the oldest of four children and graduated from high school there. She married Walter Ashworth Abbott, on November 11, 1953, and they had four children. She lived most of her life in the Wenatchee Valley. She was married to Allan R. Johnson, in August of 1971, and sadly, was widowed by his death, on March 27, 1977. She married John Robert Wilmoth on September 22, 1979. Both were avid golfers, with many friends at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club, where she won many tournament awards. Golfing was usually a focus of their travel and vacation. She was widowed again, with John's death, on July 25, 2014.
Her grandkids have stories about their times staying with Grandma Cracker (graham cracker) and John, their adopted grandpa, "Bocko". Many of the stories involved mischief, that wasn't always funny at the time for grandma and grandpa. Still, they loved sharing those stories again and again, with everyone having a good laugh together every time.
Donna was a people person. She was kind, thoughtful, generous, smart, and funny. She loved getting together with her friends and family anytime. She liked to "stay busy" and no one was going to be bored if she could help it. If there was anything going on, she wanted to be a part of it.
She is survived by her youngest sister, Linda Sue Parker; younger brother, Clifford Lee Parker; and sons: Michael Lee Abbott (Sally, Molly, and Sean) and Kelly Walter Abbott (Patrick, Breanna, and Rachel); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews of the Parker, Taylor, and Abbott clans. She was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Wayne Abbott, in 1961; and her daughter, Julie Marie Abbott, in 2013; as well as her parents; and sister, Carol Darlene (Parker) Bennett.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to her favorite charities, Children’s Hospital in Seattle, WA, at https://give.seattlechildrens.org/ and Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
In memory of Donna, there will be a Graveside Service in the Cashmere Cemetery at 1:30 p.m., on Friday, June 4, 2021, followed by a gathering at the Dryden Community Hall, at 3:00 p.m.