Donna Leah Kapral
March 26, 1929 – March 13, 2023
Donna Leah Kapral, age 93, passed away at home on March 13, 2023, in the care of her family. Donna was born March 26, 1929, to Lee and Nettie Guffin in Ephrata, WA.
As an only child during the Great Depression, Donna remembered how fortunate she was to have essential things while many of her classmates were not so lucky. Her parents tried not to spoil her too much. Donna was their everything and they doted on her.
Donna graduated from Ephrata High School in 1947, and that year, represented her community as Princess Ephrata during the Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival. That fall, she enrolled at Central Washington State College. It was at Central, that she met and fell in love with football player George “Bud” Kapral of Roslyn, WA. They were married in 1948, and as a couple, made lifelong college friends.
In 1950, Donna and Bud moved to Peshastin, WA, where Bud had accepted a teaching and coaching position. Donna became very busy, attending basketball games and other school activities, while raising four young children. They came to love the area and their new friends and decided to stay. The first home Bud and Donna purchased included an orchard, so Donna even tried her hand at spraying. (That didn't last long!)
Donna always put her family first. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also made all of her kid's friends feel welcome in her home. She was known for her distinctive and infectious laugh and was the life of every party.
When her children went off to college, Donna took up golf and was a member of the Leavenworth Golf Course. Bud and Donna played golf anywhere they vacationed. With friends, they played in Arizona, Nevada, California, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. During her final hours,
Donna reassured granddaughter, Stephani, that she had a wonderful and full life. We agree, but we will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud; and beloved son, Rand. Donna is survived by her children: Kristie (Sam) Willsey, Kelly (Mike) Adam and Steve Kapral. She is grandmother to: Stephani (Tom) Simpson, Jay (Amber) Kapral, Joshua Adam, Micah Reister, and Mark (Rachel) Kapral. She is also great-grandmother to: Ava, Sam, and Henry.
At Donnas direction, there will be no services. Arrangements by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.
