Donna Lou Biram

Donna passed away on July 24, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born to Wilbur and Mable (Johnson) Kuhlman on July 7, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, the oldest of six siblings. She was raised on Badger Mountain, being a lifelong resident of Douglas County.
She enjoyed traveling and made many trips abroad. Donna was an excellent seamstress and perfected her sewing skills in quilting. She volunteered at Central Washington Hospital for many years.
Donna was very devoted to her children and grandchildren and made a special effort to be involved in their activities. She was a kind, caring person and will be greatly missed.
Donna is survived by daughters: Cindy (Mike) Bartz, Lori (Coby) Combs and Lisa (Dane) Keane; sister, Debra (Joel) Penfold; sister-in-law, Barbara Kuhlman; brother-in-law, Dan Howard; grandchildren: Shelly (Jake) Treat, Kellen (Chelsea) Keane, Tanner Bartz, Liz (Zach) Herrin, Kaylee Keane, Clint (Cassidy) Keane and Talon Bartz; great- grandchildren: Casen Keane, Cade Treat, Corbin Treat, Kinsley Keane, Cully Keane and McKall Keane; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur; mother, Mable; brothers: Chuck Kuhlman, Roger Kuhlman; sisters: Shirley Walker and Karen Howard; brother-in-law, Stan Walker.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Donna received from the staff members of Tuscany Cottage Adult Family Home and Confluence Home Health & Hospice.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Please share a memory online at: https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/ .
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Biram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.