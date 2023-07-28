Donna Lou Biram

Donna passed away on July 24, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born to Wilbur and Mable (Johnson) Kuhlman on July 7, 1932, in Wenatchee, WA, the oldest of six siblings. She was raised on Badger Mountain, being a lifelong resident of Douglas County.
She enjoyed traveling and made many trips abroad. Donna was an excellent seamstress and perfected her sewing skills in quilting. She volunteered at Central Washington Hospital for many years.
Donna was very devoted to her children and grandchildren and made a special effort to be involved in their activities. She was a kind, caring person and will be greatly missed.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Chuck and Roger Kuhlman; and two sisters: Shirley Walker and Karen Howard; and brother-in-law, Dan Howard. She is survived by her daughters: Cindy (Mike) Bartz, Lori (Coby) Combs and Lisa (Dane) Keane; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Debra (Joel) Penfold; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kuhlman; and brother-in-law, Stan Walker; numerous cousins; nieces and nephews..
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Donna received from the staff members of Tuscany Cottage Adult Family Home and Confluence Home Health & Hospice.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Avenue, East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are in the care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. Please share a memory online at: https://www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com/ .
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Biram as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.