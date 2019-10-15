Donna Mae Sherrell
August 1, 1934 - October 11, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Donna Mae Sherrell, 85, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital.
A Service of Commemoration will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Spirit Life Center Church, 210 Benton St., Leavenworth, WA, with Pastor Russell Esparza officiating. The service will conclude in the church with private Entombment in the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.