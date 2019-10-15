Donna Mae Sherrell

Donna Mae Sherrell

August 1, 1934 - October 11, 2019

East Wenatchee, WA

Donna Mae Sherrell, 85, a longtime East Wenatchee, WA, resident, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Central Washington Hospital.

A Service of Commemoration will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Spirit Life Center Church, 210 Benton St., Leavenworth, WA, with Pastor Russell Esparza officiating. The service will conclude in the church with private Entombment in the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Road, East Wenatchee, WA, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. You are invited to visit her tribute online at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory for the family. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.