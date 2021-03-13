Donna Marie Harkness
Okanogan, WA
Donna Marie Harkness, 90, of Okanogan, WA, passed away on March 7, 2021. She was born January 16, 1931, in Palmyra, NE, to Aura Marie Wilhelm Lucas and George Pell Lucas. Her mother died, in 1935, of a blood disease. Her father migrated west to find work, leaving Donna and her brother, Arthur Lavelle Lucas, in Nebraska with their grandmother Wilhelm for a few years. Then, they moved to Wenatchee, WA, to live with their dad and Gramma Lucas, as well as aunts and uncles, later, returning to Nebraska. During high school, they moved back to Washington to live with their dad, in the Okanogan area. Donna graduated from Okanogan High School, in 1949, and the next year, worked in the Okanogan School District Superintendent’s office to earn money for college. She attended Washington State University, in 1950, and worked in the college bookstore. She married Oliver Gene Corbin in 1951. In 1954, they moved to Okanogan and purchased a small ranch and orchard. Their daughter, Cheryl, was born in 1956, and son, Eric, was born in 1958.
Donna became a widow, when her husband was electrocuted in a farming accident, in 1958. She continued to operate the ranch independently, until she met Vernon Harkness and they were married in 1961. Their son, Nolan, was born in 1965. She was a charter member of Our Savior Lutheran Church and played the organ for church services for many years. She was a charter member of the Okanogan County CattleWomen and Treasurer for over 30 years and she was named CattleWoman of the Year, in 1998. She spearheaded cook day for food preparation for the Little Red Barn at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds for over 25 years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her chickens and was well-known for her blackberry dessert at all picnics and potlucks. She was also known to open the dining room window mid-meal, to take a shot at pesky birds or critters or seek out rattlesnake dens to go “hunting”. She was about as tough as they come, extremely hard working, and her lifelong dedication to the ranch ran deep in her veins.
Donna was predeceased in death by her mother, Aura Lucas; father, George Lucas; husbands: Gene Corbin and Vern Harkness; brother, Arthur Lucas; and son-in-law, Larry Mullins. Donna is survived by her children: Cheryl Mullins (Frank Thompson), Eric (Shelley) Corbin, and Nolan Harkness; grandchildren: Tanya (Chad) Peterson, Tiffany (Ryan) Stewart, Shane (Sarah) Corbin, Taryn Harkness, and Kaylin Harkness; and great-grandchildren: Corbin Peterson, Camden Peterson, Claire Peterson, Capri Stewart, Nico Stewart, Kylie Corbin, and Kasen Corbin.
Graveside Services will be held at the Havillah Cemetery on March 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.