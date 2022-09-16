Donna "Marleen" (Doneen-Keller) Witten
October 6, 1931 – September 5, 2022
Wenatchee, WA
Donna "Marleen" (Doneen-Keller) Witten, life-long Wenatchee area resident, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born October 6, 1931, in Wenatchee, WA, to Edward and Addie (Biers) Doneen.
She grew up on the family farm located on Badger Mountain. In the winters, the family would move to Wenatchee. Marleen had nostalgia for the past. She enjoyed collecting antiques, quilting and had immense pride in her Badger Mountain family heritage. Her grandfather was JW Doneen, a Badger Mountain Pioneer. Marleen was a member of the NCW Quilt Guild and other quilting groups.
She was an avid Gonzaga basketball fan and always had a large flower garden. She attended Steven's Elementary School and was a graduate of Wenatchee High School. She went on to obtain her teaching degree from Eastern Washington College of Education in Cheney, WA.
On December 20, 1952, she married Raymond M. Keller in Wenatchee. They eventually made their home on Badger Mountain living next door to her parents, where they raised their four children.
On October 28, 1967, a tragic hunting accident claimed the life of her husband. Several years later, she married William "Bill" Witten on June 16, 1973, in East Wenatchee, WA.
Marleen was a member of Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee.
Marleen is survived by her husband, Bill Witten; children: Zach Keller (Linda), Janee Glosniak (Paul), Thad Keller (Robynne); grandchildren: Lance Keller (Kaley), Quinn Glosniak, Macey Keller, Curtis Keller; great-granddaughters: Marley Keller, Blair Keller. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Raymond M. Keller; daughter, Holly R. Keller; sister, Noreen (Doneen-Bromiley) Daling; and infant twin-granddaughters: Jamie and Abby Keller.
The family is very grateful for the wonderful care Marleen received from the staff members of Blossom Valley Assisted Living and Confluence Home Health & Hospice.
A Rosary will take place Monday, September 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., followed by an 11:00 a.m. Funeral Mass, at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 1315 8th St., NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Graveside Service to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA. Afterwards, a luncheon will be held at the church hall. Memorial contributions suggested to Cancer Care of North Central Washington at https://www.cancercarencw.com/donate. Funeral arrangements are being made by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view the online tribute at chapelofthevalleyncw.com where you can share a memory.
