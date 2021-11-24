Donna May Samuelsen passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, with her husband by her side. Donna was born to Warren and May (Bothne) Hodgdon on November 19, 1931, in Boon Lake Township, MN. Her family moved to Wahkon, MN, in May of 1939. She and her family were active with the Presbyterian Church. Her father worked at and became a partner at the Wahkon Box Company. When Donna got older she got a job there stapling berry boxes.
As Donna wanted to be a nurse since she was four years old, she entered nurses training at Minneapolis General Hospital, in September of 1951. Upon graduating, she continued to work at the General.
In 1959, she met her future husband, John Samuelsen, and moved to Wenatchee, WA, to be near him. She got a job at Deaconess Hospital in Wenatchee. They were married on February 22, 1962. John was a foreman on a crew for Great Northern Railroad that built bridges and other structures. They moved into their first home in East Wenatchee, WA, at the end of Nile Ave. It used to be a wheat field, but they planted a cherry orchard there. They had two sons: Scott and Mark. Donna gave up nursing to become a fulltime mother, after Mark was born.
They moved to Snohomish, WA, in 1974. Donna renewed her nursing certification and volunteered at the high school, where her sons were going to school. In 1980, she developed a passion for genealogy. She traced her paternal line to Charlemagne. Donna collected stamps from the time she was nine years old. She was the president of the Everett stamp club. She also volunteered with Boys and Girls Club, teaching them how to collect stamps. When John retired, they moved back to East Wenatchee.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, James and his wife, Shirley. She is survived by her husband, John; and two sons: Scott and Mark.
The family would like to thank the staff at Colonial Vista for their kindness, compassion, and outstanding care that Donna has received for the last four years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Jones & Jones-Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. We will be travelling from there to the Cashmere Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest.
