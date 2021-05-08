Donnelle Berschauer
July 25,1939 - April 30, 2021
Moses Lake, WA
Donnelle, age 81, was born July 25, 1939, to Joe and Alma Schmitz in Wenatchee, WA, where she lived most of her life. She also lived in Bellingham, WA, and the Moses Lake, WA, area. She had a variety of jobs over her lifetime and felt purpose in each, ultimately, retiring from Fred Meyer.
Donnelle was active in the Eastmont Jaycees in the past, enjoyed Ann Rule books, quilting, antiques, crafts, and was known for her love of the color blue. She had boundless energy and loved a lively conversation on almost any topic. Family and close friends were cherished, as well as her special cat, during the last few years of her life. Upon hearing of her passing, a number of nieces and nephews recalled special memories of times spent with Donnelle.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Berschauer; son, Ric Hough-Garcia; and granddaughter, Cara. She is survived by her son, Joe Schorno of Quincy, WA; brother, Bob Schmitz of Warden, WA; sister, Teresa Burt of Bellingham, WA; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
No service is planned.