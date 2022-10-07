Donnie Wayne Dawson
May 22, 1935 - September 24, 2022
Donnie Wayne Dawson
May 22, 1935 - September 24, 2022
Plain, WA
Donnie Wayne Dawson was born in Clarksville, TX, on May 22, 1935, one of ten children of Les and Ruel Dawson. He passed peacefully holding his loving wife's hand on September 24, 2022, at age 87. Donnie lived in the Wenatchee, WA, area most of his life, attending elementary school in Malaga, WA, and high school at Wenatchee High, where he was a standout baseball and football player. He married his sweetheart, Frances Andruss on September 9, 1954. They made their first home in Malaga, but shortly after, bought a home in East Wenatchee, WA, where their children, Bruce, Randy and Cindy, were born.
Years later, they planted a peach orchard on their 8th Street property, and spent many years growing the most beautiful peaches that attracted buyers from near and far. Donnie taught his sons the love of the outdoors when he and Frances purchased property in Plain, WA. Many summers were spent camping and fishing there, along with Bruce and Randy learning how to drive a stick shift in a Volkswagen Bug in the properties open field. Donnie also taught his daughter, Cindy, the love of the game of softball.
He was a wonderful coach and spent many years mentoring and coaching Cindy's softball teams, along with his good friend, Bill Burns. He was an excellent cook and he was famous for his barbecued hamburgers. He also had a secret way to cook fried asparagus, that sadly none of us can recreate.
Donnie began his career at Safeway, working his way into the produce manager's position. A few years later, he went to work as a beer truck driver for Burns Distributing. He loved his job and the people he served. He was well known as "Oly Don".
Dad and mom had so much fun with their friends over the years; going to yard sales, picnics up the Icicle and Rocky Reach Dam, along with many motorhome trips.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Les and Ruel Dawson; two brothers: RL Dawson, and Henry Dawson; six sisters: Mary Jo Dawson, Opal Smith, Mildred Dawson, Dorothy Dawson, Helen Mabes, and Ruth Holm. He is survived by his wife, Frances; children: Bruce and Alice Dawson, Randy and Lee Dawson, Cindy and Jerry Maxey; grandchildren: Angie and Jason Crossley, Catrina Dawson, Clint Maxey; great-grandchildren: Kaitlynn Crossley and Dylan Crossley, his favorite, "Sis" Dora Dawson; and numerous nieces; nephews; cousins; and their children. Dad also had many friends in his neighborhood and enjoyed morning coffee on the front porch with them all.
We would like to thank Hospice Nurse, Nichole, and her team for their caring and expertise. We couldn't have done it without you. You are forever in our hearts.
Dad requested no Service, so the family will have a Private Celebration of Life.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
