Doreen Yvonne Purcell, age 91, of Cashmere, WA, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, following a lengthy illness.She was born in Cashmere, WA, to Howard and Dora (Dode) Balsdon. She attended and graduated from Cashmere High School, followed by attending and graduating from Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA. Doreen married Robert Purcell on May 10, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA. Bob and Doreen moved to Cashmere when their son, Howard, was born in 1960.
Doreen was instrumental in the developments and success of the North Central Regional Library in Wenatchee, where she was employed for 33 years, retiring in 1990.
Doreen and Bob loved camping and travelling and wintered in Arizona with their many friends. After Bob’s passing in 1995, Doreen and her little dog, Michelle, continued traveling, including a solo trip to Alaska in her big pickup and camper.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob; and son, Howard. She is survived by her sister, Donna Tarver; her nephew; great-nephews and nieces; daughter-in-law, and many friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Cashmere Cemetery.Memorials can be made to the North Central Washington RegionalLibrary.
