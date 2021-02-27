Doris A. Freudenberger
April 12, 1935 - February 16, 2021
Everett, Washington
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Doris Freudenberger was born in Wenatchee, WA, on April 12,1935, to Lawrence and Norma Thompson. Doris graduated from Wenatchee High School, where she met her future husband, Glenn Freudenberger. Even after moving away from Wenatchee, she always considered Wenatchee home, and enjoyed visiting family and friends there.
Doris worked for Seafirst Bank/Bank of America, Everett Mall branch, for 21 years before retiring. She enjoyed working there and especially the friends that she worked with. After retiring, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also loved shopping, dining out, and having coffee. She liked traveling to Hawaii and Palm Springs, CA, which was her favorite destination.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Glenn Freudenberger. She is survived by son, Gary Freudenberger (Lisa) of Elk Grove, CA; daughters: Brenda Lovitt of San Diego, CA, Lisa Halcomb (Gary) of Bothell, WA, and Laura Knutson (Steve) of Edmonds, WA; brother, Al Thompson (Annette) of Eagle Point, OR; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.