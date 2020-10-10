Doris E. Soden

Doris Ella Soden
January 10, 1931 – October 7, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
Doris Ella Harkness Soden was born to Henry W. Harkness and Hulda (Harneit) Harkness at the Tonasket Hospital on January 10, 1931. She grew up in Havillah, WA, a small farming village with her siblings: Velma Green, Vernon Harkness, and Devin Harkness. They attended a one room schoolhouse in Havalliah for elementary school. She continued her education at Tonasket High School, where she graduated in 1949. Doris moved to Wenatchee to study nursing after graduation. There, she met her husband of 64 years, Elgie Soden, on December 7, 1951, on a blind date. They were wed on August 17, 1952, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Havillah.
Doris accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, and was baptized by Cecil Sims, in 1954, in the Wenatchee Valley. She was an active member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, and later, was a founding member of Eastmont Baptist Church, where she was a current member.
Elgie and Doris were selected as Senior Royalty for the 1992 Apple Blossom Festival. It was an honor befitting to both of them.
Doris was well known throughout the valley for her 30 plus years of work at the Eye and Ear Clinic, with the majority of her time as an assistant to Dr. C.K. Miller.
Elgie and Doris were a team in creating a beautiful apple orchard and walnut grove in the Greater East Wenatchee area, where she became known as “The Walnut Lady.”
Retirement brought about a new adventure of traveling around states in their motorhome, playing music, and visiting family and friends. While Elgie was picking, Doris was knitting. These travels lead her to discover what she thought was an ideal job, a greeter at a Walmart in the South. She then presented that idea to Bi-Mart, where she became their greeter in East Wenatchee, WA.
Her retirement days were filled with serving others. She was a prolific letter writer that kept the post office in business. She was said to have a direct line to God, as she was a true prayer
warrior, and her faith sustained her and gave purpose to her life. Each summer, she volunteered at Vacation Bible school, helping children learn about Jesus. She loved visiting the elderly in various retirement homes. She shared her baking with family and friends and was well known for her apple pie and quick breads.
Floral and vegetable gardening brought her solace and calmness to a busy life, not to mention beautiful bouquets and tasty food, which she shared. Her daily bible study kept her mind on a Godly purpose, as she kept active with hand work. She quilted heirloom quilts pieced by her mother-in-law. Doris loved to embroider pillow cases, table clothes, and anything else you can think of, and donated her talent as fundraising for the Senior Citizen Center. Her servitude in life will be greatly missed in this beautiful valley.
She is survived by her daughters: Annette Davis of Brewster, WA, and Juanita and son-in-law, Tom Bass, of Carlsbad, CA; granddaughters: Shawna Wolford, Crista Davis, and Lauren Kristoff; and her great grandsons: Tebow, Hudson, and Keegan Wolford.
She went to her final home on October 7, 2020, after a short, non-COVID-related illness. She is reunited with those that preceded her in death, Elgie Soden, husband; all her siblings including infant Harkness; and her parents.
A Commemoration Service will be held in the covered entryway to Eastmont Baptist Church on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Due to the Covid–19 State Regulation, only 30 people can gather around the service with masks and social distancing. Additionally, those who wish to pay their respects, are welcome to attend in their vehicles from a distance and tune their radios to the service. A visitation will be held at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA, on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. with a total of 30 people, with masks and following the social distancing marks. Doris will be entombed at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eastmont Baptist Church Senior Ministry, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee, WA, 98802.You are invited to her Tribute Page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.